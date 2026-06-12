Warga Desa Pambusuang Gelar Konvoi Sambut Piala Dunia 2026

Ratusan warga Desa Pambusuang, Kecamatan Balanipa, Kabupaten Polewali Mandar menggelar konvoi kendaraan sambil membawa bendinga negara peserta untuk menyambut Piala Dunia 2026 yang akan berlangsung di Amerika Serikat, Kanada, dan Meksiko. Konvoi dimulai dari Pasar Pambusuang menuju Wonomulyo, Dipasangi atribut bertema sepakbola, dan menuai antusiasme tinggi.

Hundreds of residents of Pambusuang Village, Balanipa District, Polewali Mandar Regency, held a vehicle convoy while carrying the flags of participating countries to welcome the 2026 World Cup, Thursday (11/6/2026).

The convoy started from the Pambusuang Market area, Balanipa District, and passed through several road sections towards Wonomulyo District. The 2026 World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026. This world's largest football tournament will be held for the first time in three host countries, namely the United States, Canada, and Mexico, involving dozens of participating countries from various continents.

In addition, the residents also decorated the Pambusuang Village area with various World Cup 2026 themed attributes as a form of enthusiasm to welcome the world's biggest football event. The event was documented by Muhammad SALIM





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Piala Dunia 2026 Konvoi Warga Pambusuang Sepakbola Antusiasme

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