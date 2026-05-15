VIVA Sport: The Fall of Bruno Fernandes

The story of Bruno Fernandes, a legendary goalkeeper, who fell due to an unexpected scandal regarding the murder of his girlfriend and the lack of child acknowledgment.

Melalui a Legend, VIVA Sport invites readers to reminisce through various timeless stories of sports, starting with intense rivalries, the struggles of athletes, and moments that changed the course of history, like Bruno Fernandes .

He was not a midfielder but a goalkeeper who during the 2010 FIFA World Cup was considered the main goalkeeper of Brazil. However, the prediction turned out to be false. Bruno ended his career abruptly. Bruno was imprisoned because of a sensational case in Brazil, namely murdering his girlfriend with cruel intent.

Initially, Eliza, his girlfriend, claimed she was pregnant with Bruno's child. Bruno was in a panic and did not want to take responsibility. He even asked Eliza to have an abortion. Eliza, who was pregnant, still looked after her, and even without love from Bruno.

The worst thing was that in the midst of protecting her baby, Eliza was given bad news that Bruno was dating another woman. Eliza then made a claim for child acknowledgment and maintenance against Bruno. This decision made the goalkeeper lose control. In October 2009, Eliza reported Bruno and his friends to the police for kidnapping and forcing her to take medication for an abortion.

Eliza was also attacked and threatened with a gun. However, Bruno denied all their claims





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