Trump Naik Tarif Anggaran FAA Jadi 50 Miliar Dolar untuk Modernisasi Lalu Lintas Udara

Pemerintah AS mengajukan tambahan anggaran 20 miliar dolar untuk memperbaiki sistem pengendalian lalu lintas udara FAA setelah insiden kritis.

Administration of United States President Donald Trump has significantly raised the proposed budget for air traffic control modernization to US$50 billion, a substantial increase from the initial US$30.1 billion request previously submitted by Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the White House. This financial adjustment, equivalent to approximately Rp911.7 trillion using an exchange rate of Rp18,235 per US dollar, comes in direct response to severe communication failures that forced a temporary ground stop of all flights across the United States.

Dorongan Kritis Pasca Gangguan Sistem

Secretary Duffy explicitly labeled the current situation as an emergency, questioning what could be more important than ensuring a fully functional air traffic control system, as reported by Reuters on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The recent disruption severely impacted en route centers managed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which are responsible for regulating air traffic between airports and across national airspace. These centers faced critical communication breakdowns that halted thousands of flights for extended periods, highlighting the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades.

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Komitmen Modernisasi Infrastruktur Udara

The revised budget proposal, co-signed by White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and Secretary Duffy, allocates US$10.1 billion specifically for the modernization of air traffic control systems. Within this allocation, US$7.2 billion is designated for the development of an integrated automation platform and workstations for air traffic controllers, while US$2 billion is earmarked for cloud computing services. These investments aim to provide resilient telecommunications infrastructure, modern hardware and software, and state-of-the-art control towers.

Respons Partai Republik dan Dukungan Industri

The Republican-led Senate Commerce Committee has emphasized that these incidents demonstrate the necessity of prioritizing the modernization of control centers over other projects. It is worth noting that Congress had previously approved US$1.9 billion to replace outdated en route centers. Major airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines, have publicly expressed support for the funding request. They recognize the critical role these upgrades play in maintaining safety and efficiency in one of the world's most complex airspaces.

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Sejarah Gangguan dan Ancaman Keselamatan

The urgency for modernization is underscored by a series of safety incidents in recent years, including a deadly mid-air collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in January 2025, which claimed 67 lives. Additionally, in September of last year, a circuit failure at the Philadelphia control facility and an accidentally severed optical fiber cable by construction workers in New Jersey caused widespread delays and cancellations in the densely populated northeastern region. These events have intensified calls for immediate action to prevent future tragedies.

Proyek Infrastruktur dan Tekanan Politik

Beyond the US$10.1 billion for air traffic control, the total US$30.1 billion request includes US$2 billion for replacing and upgrading FAA control towers and US$18 billion for broader airport projects, with US$10 billion allocated to modernize or replace aging terminals. The FAA currently relies on decades-old computers and replacement parts purchased through auction sites, with plans to replace floppy disks in over 400 facilities by the end of 2028. The Trump administration is urging the Republican-controlled Congress to approve this funding later this year, before Democrats take control of Congress in January.