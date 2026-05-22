Travel News: Indonesian Muslim Hajj Participant Found Dead in Mekkah

On the seventh day after he was reported as missing, a 73-year-old Indonesian Muslim Hajj participant, Muhammad Firdaus A. of Pondok Labu, Jakarta Selatan, was found dead near his hotel in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The body was discovered by local security authorities.

MEKKAH, KOMPAS — Muhammad Firdaus Ahlan (73), anggota jemaah haji Indonesia asal Pondok Labu, Jakarta Selatan , yang dilaporkan hilang dari hotelnya di Mekkah, Arab Saudi, sepekan lalu, pada Jumat (22/5/2026) dini hari ditemukan wafat.

Ia ditemukan aparat keamanan setempat, tidak jauh dari hotelnya. Rencananya, almarhum akan dimakamkan di Mekkah. Kabar penemuan Firdaus disampaikan Kepala Biro Hubungan Masyarakat Kementerian Haji dan Umrah RI, Moh Hasan Afandi, di Mekkah, Jumat.

"Berdasarkan laporan tim di lapangan dan koordinasi dengan otoritas Arab Saudi, Bapak Muhammad Firdaus diketemukan dalam keadaan wafat," ujarnya. Ia mengatakan, pemerintah melalui Petugas Penyelenggara Ibadah Haji (PPIH) Arab Saudi akan menyiapkan badal haji bagi almarhum. Pelaksanaan badal haji tersebut akan dilakukan oleh petugas haji





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Hajj Saudi Arabia Jakarta Selatan Mecca Indonesia Missing Funeral Death Finding Dead Security Authorities Funeral

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