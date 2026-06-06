Timnas Indonesia Tumbangkan Oman, Pemicu Ketakutan Vietnam

Timnas Indonesia sukses menumbangkan salah satu raksasa Timur Tengah, Oman dengan skor telak 3-0. Kemenangan ini sekaligus menjadi momen berharga bagi pecinta sepak bola Tanah Air, pasalnya untuk pertama kalinya Timnas Indonesia kembali menang dari Oman setelah 38 Tahun lamanya. Keberhasilan bagi skuad Garuda bukan hanya menimbulkan kebahagiaan bagi para suporter, tetapi juga memicu kekhawatiran bagi negara lainnya di kawasan Asia Tenggara.

Dalam laga yang diadakan di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (SUGBK), Timnas Indonesia sukses menumbangkan salah satu raksasa Timur Tengah, Oman dengan skor telak 3-0.

Kemenangan ini sekaligus menjadi momen berharga bagi pecinta sepak bola Tanah Air, pasalnya untuk pertama kalinya Timnas Indonesia kembali menang dari Oman setelah 38 Tahun lamanya. Keberhasilan bagi skuad Garuda bukan hanya menimbulkan kebahagiaan bagi para suporter, tetapi juga memicu kekhawatiran bagi negara lainnya di kawasan Asia Tenggara.

Kisah Mathew Baker di Timnas Indonesia, Tangis Haru Warnai Debutnya Usai Bertekad Tinggalkan Australia Kekhawatiran ini ternyata sudah tercium oleh Media Vietnam, Soha yang memberikan peringatan serius bagi pelatih kepala Timnas Vietnam, Kim Sang-sik. Meski sejumlah tim di Asia Tenggara pernah mengalahkan tim Asia Barat, namun penguasaan bola hingga skor kemenangan telak seperti dilakukan Indonesia jarang sekali terjadi. Bahkan, pelatih baru Timnas Indonesia, John Herdman belum memasukkan kapten Jay Idzes yang absen karena cedera.

Media Vietnam tersebut menilai hal ini dapat menjadi ancaman besar bagi ambisi besar Kim Sang-sik bersama skuad Golden Star Warriors pada ajang mendatang.

"Kabar dari tim Indonesia menimbulkan kekhawatiran besar bagi pelatih Kim Sang-sik. Pelatih asal Korea Selatan ini akan memimpin tim nasional Vietnam di FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026," tulis Soha, dikutip pada Minggu (7/6/2026)





VIVAcoid / 🏆 3. in İD We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Timnas Indonesia Oman Kemenangan Vietnam FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 John Herdman Mathew Baker Jay Idzes Kim Sang-Sik Golden Star Warriors Soha Rizky Ridho Persija Jakarta Mathew Baker Timnas Indonesia Senior Mathew Baker Timnas Indonesia Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker Mathew Baker

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Timnas Indonesia Latih Sebelum Melawan Timnas OmanTimnas Indonesia melakukan latihan resmi di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan, Jakarta, sehari sebelum pertandingan melawan tim nasional Oman. Latihan ini bertujuan untuk mempersiapkan diri tim nasional Indonesia dalam menghadapi pertandingan FIFA Matchday.

Read more »

Timnas Indonesia tekuk Timnas Oman 3-0 di FIFA Match DayTimnas Indonesia tekuk Timnas Oman 3-0 di FIFA Match Day. Pesepak bola Timnas Indonesia Ole Lennard Ter Haar Romenij merayakan gol yang dicetaknya ke gawang Timnas Oman dalam ...

Read more »

Cetak Sejarah, Timnas Indonesia Tumbangkan Oman 3-0 Setelah Menanti 38 TahunTiga gol kemenangan yang dicetak Justin Hubner, Ole Romeny, dan Ragnar Oratmangoen sukses menyudahi penantian 38 tahun Skuad Garuda untuk mengalahkan Oman.

Read more »

Timnas Oman Dirujak Pendukungnya Usai Kalah 0-3 Lawan Timnas IndonesiaTimnas Oman mendapat kritik pedas dari para pendukungnya usai kalah memalukan dari Timnas Indonesia dengan skor 0-3.

Read more »