Timnas Indonesia berhasil mengalahkan Mozambik 1-0 dalam laga FIFA Matchday Juni 2026 di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno, mencatat kemenangan kedua secara beruntun setelah melawan Oman. Golyang出现的 oleh Ole Romeny sempat dibatalkan karena pelanggaran Ivar Jenner. Kemenangan ini menjadi sejarah di era Pelatih John Herdman, sementara Media Belanda kembali menyindir chronology kegagalan kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2026.

Media Belanda mengungkit kembali kegagalan Timnas Indonesia dalam upaya kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2026 ketika membahas kemenangan 1-0 tanpa kebobolan atas Mozambik dalam laga FIFA Matchday Juni 2026.

Dalam pertandingan yang digelar di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, pada 9 Juni 2026, Timnas Indonesia menampilkan permainan agresif sejak menit-menit awal. Peluang pertama diciptakan ketika Elkan Baggott menyundul bola yang membentur tiang gawang. Gol pembuka出现的 pada menit ke-12 arose from a long distribution by goalkeeper Maarten Paes. The ball was then controlled by Ragnar Oratmangoen, who delivered a through pass to Ole Romeny before he scored.

However, the goal was disallowed by the referee after Ivar Jenner was judged to have committed a foul on the Mozambican goalkeeper during the build-up. In the second half, Indonesia continued to dominate. Nathan Tjoe-A-On almost doubled the lead in the 67th minute after receiving a pass from Rayhan Hanan, but his shot struck the post. Mozambik tried to apply pressure in the final minutes, but the Indonesian defense remained disciplined.

Maarten Paes made several crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet. The final whistle confirmed a 1-0 victory, marking the second consecutive win for Indonesia in the June 2026 FIFA Matchday after their 3-0 triumph over Oman. This back-to-back success is a historic achievement under coach John Herdman, as such a feat never occurred during the tenure of previous coach Patrick Kluivert. Herdman expressed his thoughts on these results, highlighting the team's progress.

Dutch media specifically highlighted the decisive goal by Ole Romeny while simultaneously reminding readers of Indonesia's past failures to reach the World Cup.

Additional coverage included reactions from various perspectives: Beckham Putra responded after an altercation with spectators following the match; John Herdman revealed three key players instrumental in the victory; Mozambik citizens lamented that their team seemed to treat the trip as a vacation following two consecutive defeats; Vietnamese media noted the importance of these wins for Indonesia's preparation ahead of the 2026 AFF Cup; Thai netizens began to panic as they observed Indonesia's rising trend ahead of the 2027 Asian Cup, especially after Indonesia's failure to win in the two June 2026 FIFA Matchday games; and the captain of Mozambik, Edmilson Dove, viewed the loss as a valuable lesson.

Despite the win, Coach Herdman admitted a slight disappointment, possibly due to the missed opportunities. The match also showcased the sharpness of the attacking line and the solid defense under Nova Arianto during the group phase, providing valuable motivation for upcoming challenges.

Meanwhile, unrelated news about the adjustment of Pertamax prices in Jabodetabek and Sumatera Barat, effective from June 10, 2026, with the price rising to Rp 16,250 per liter, was also mentioned in the broader content





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Timnas Indonesia FIFA Matchday Mozambik John Herdman Piala Dunia 2026

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