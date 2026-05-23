The Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya Offers Special Rates and Numerous Exclusive Benefits

Guests staying at The Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya during the soft opening period can take advantage of special rates starting from IDR 999,000 per night, inclusive of breakfast for two adults and two children under six, access to the infinity pool, fitness center, and a 50% discount on dining for Allo PayLater members. These benefits extend to additional discounts on dining, as well as exclusive features like a kids' club, tanning beds, and a salon and massage services.

The Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya recently entered the soft opening phase on Thursday, with a unique luxury lifestyle hotel concept. Guests can enjoy premium accommodations in Surabaya, offering convenience, full facilities, and exclusive benefits.

The hotel's Chief Business Officer, Kiki Sulistianto, explained that The Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya caters to modern guests seeking practical, comfortable, and integrated experiences in one area. He emphasized that the hotel is not just a place for accommodation but also serves as a lifestyle destination with complete facilities for business, family, or leisure.

Potential guests can enjoy special offers such as discounted rates for visitors using Allo PayLater, Bank Mega Credit Cards, and Mega Syariah Cards during the soft opening period





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Trans Luxury Hotel Luxury Lifestyle Hotel Trans Icon Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya Soft Opening Special Offers Prepaid Card Benefits Discount Dining Daddy Lounge 28Th Sky Beach Club

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