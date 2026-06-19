The Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya Offers Special Promo for Staycation

The Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya is offering a special promo for staycation until June 19, 2026, with a discounted rate of Rp 999,000 nett per night. The hotel provides premium facilities such as a panoramic breakfast, a rooftop beach club with white sand, and family-friendly wellness and entertainment facilities.

The Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya , a five-star hotel, is offering a special promo for staycation until June 19, 2026, with a discounted rate of Rp 999,000 nett per night.

The hotel provides premium facilities such as a panoramic breakfast, a rooftop beach club with white sand, and family-friendly wellness and entertainment facilities. The 28th Sky Beach Club, located on the 28th floor, offers a unique artificial beach with a view of Surabaya and a water slide. The hotel is conveniently located near Trans Icon Surabaya and offers a seamless lifestyle experience with its integrated facilities and amenities.

Nadia Khairani, a guest from Bogor, praised the hotel's location, facilities, and the opportunity to enjoy a staycation with her family





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The Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya Staycation Promo Discounted Rate Premium Facilities Rooftop Beach Club Artificial Beach Water Slide Integrated Facilities Nadia Khairani Trans Icon Surabaya

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