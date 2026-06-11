The Role of Fundamental Factors in Exchange Rate Fluctuation

This article discusses the influence of fundamental factors on exchange rate fluctuation, using the example of the Indonesian rupiah and the US dollar.

Muhammad Syarkawi Rauf adalah the youngest member of the KPPU (Komisi Pengawas Pasar Uang) during the period of 2012-2017. He is still an active economics teacher at his alma mater, Universitas Hassanudin.

Since 2005-2006, Syarkawi served as a Junior Advisor at UNSFIR - UND. Two renowned American economists, Maurice Obstfeld from University of California, Berkeley and Kenneth Rogoff from Harvard University, have been widely referenced in international macroeconomics. In their popular article titled "The Six Major Puzzles in International Macroeconomics: Is There a Common Cause?

", they identified six "puzzles" in international macroeconomics that have been attracting the attention of economists and policymakers. One of the puzzles is the tendency of investors to invest in their own country's assets, even when their foreign asset holdings are larger. This phenomenon can explain why traditional monetary models for determining exchange rates based on fundamental factors have been less accurate in predicting exchange rate movements.

This reminds us of the question posed by Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to London School of Economics (LSE) in November 2008. The queen challenged the LSE's top economists regarding the severe financial crisis of 2008. The queen asked why none of the crises could be accurately predicted by economists, similar to how weather forecasts can predict whether it will rain or be sunny.

The Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman delivered a lecture at LSE titled "crisis in the economy and economics" that echoed the queen's question. The lecture was published in The Economist magazine with the title "Dismal Science" on January 11, 2009. The same sentiment was echoed by Ben Bernanke, a senior American economist, who stated that economists must work with complex economic models because the economy is facing random pressures, limited data availability, and imperfect knowledge.

As an example, the popular monetary model for predicting exchange rates based on fundamental factors has been the dominant paradigm since the 1970s. The exchange rate between the Indonesian rupiah and the US dollar is influenced by the inflation difference between Indonesia and the US. An increase in inflation in the US strengthens the Indonesian rupiah against the US dollar, while an increase in inflation in Indonesia weakens the Indonesian rupiah against the US dollar.

In recent months, the Indonesian rupiah has weakened against the US dollar, from Rp. 16,669.8 per US dollar on January 1, 2026 to Rp. 18,161 per US dollar on June 10, 2026. The fluctuation in the exchange rate between the Indonesian rupiah and the US dollar is also influenced by the interest rate difference between Indonesia and the US. The Indonesian interest rate is measured by the Bank Indonesia (BI) rate, also known as the BI rate.

The US interest rate is measured by the Federal Reserve policy rate, also known as the Federal Fund Rate (FFR). An increase in FFR increases the interest rate difference between Indonesia and the US. The expectation of depreciation in the Indonesian rupiah against the US dollar also increases.

Therefore, to reduce pressure on the Indonesian rupiah against the US dollar, an increase in FFR is followed by an increase in the BI rate. In summary, according to Meese and Rogoff (1983a), the fluctuation in the exchange rate of a currency depends on several popular macroeconomic indicators known as fundamental factors. If the fundamental factors are bad, the exchange rate weakens. Conversely, if the fundamental factors are good, the exchange rate strengthens





cnbcindonesia / 🏆 7. in İD We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Exchange Rate Fundamental Factors Inflation Interest Rate Monetary Model Paul Krugman Queen Elizabeth II The Economist The Six Major Puzzles In International Macroec Maurice Obstfeld Kenneth Rogoff

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DEN: Fundamental Masih Kokoh, Ekonomi Indonesia Masih Jauh dari KrisisAnggota DEN Mochammad Firman Hidayat mengatakan hal tersebut didukung oleh indikator fundamental makroekonomi Indonesia yang masih sangat solid.

Read more »

Bertemu Himbara, Pemerintah-DPR Pastikan Kondisi Fundamental Perbankan KokohPemerintah dan DPR RI memastikan kondisi fundamental sektor perbankan nasional tetap kuat di tengah berbagai dinamika ekonomi dan pasar keuangan.

Read more »

DEN Lapor ke Presiden: Fundamental Ekonomi Jauh dari Krisis 98, Tapi..DEN laporkan kondisi ekonomi Indonesia kepada Presiden Prabowo. Mereka klaim fundamental ekonomi lebih kuat dibanding krisis 1998.

Read more »

Fundamental Masih Kokoh, Ekonomi RI Dipastikan Jauh dari KrisisKondisi ekonomi Indonesia saat ini masih kokoh meski berada di tengah gejolak geopolitik global.

Read more »