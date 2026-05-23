Stakeholders Visit KNMP Sungsang IV for Welfare Enhancement

KSP and stakeholders visited KNMP Sungsang IV in Banyuasin for welfare enhancement, focusing on infrastructure and facilities and ensuring the program's success

KSP meninjau langsung Kampung Nelayan Merah Putih ( KNMP ) Sungsang IV di Banyuasin , memastikan program pemberdayaan nelayan tepat sasaran dan tingkatkan kesejahteraan pesisir. Pelaksana tugas (Plt) Deputi II Kepala Staf Kepresidenan, Popy Rufaidah, memimpin kunjungan kerja pada Kamis (21/5) ke lokasi strategis yang menghadap Selat Bangka ini.

Kawasan Sungsang IV dikenal sebagai salah satu sentra perikanan tangkap penting di wilayah Sumatera Selatan. Peninjauan ini merupakan bagian dari upaya pemerintah untuk tidak hanya fokus pada pembangunan fisik, tetapi juga untuk meningkatkan produktivitas, kesejahteraan masyarakat, serta memperkuat daya saing sektor kelautan dan perikanan nasional secara berkelanjutan





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KNMP Poppy Rufaidah Development Infrastructure Welfare Development Knmp Banyuasin Selat Bangka Perikanan Tangkap Sumatera Selatan

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