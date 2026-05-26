Son Heung-min hints at last World Cup participation, aims for 2002-like journey

South Korea national team captain Son Heung-min has hinted that the 2026 World Cup will be his last participation in the tournament, expressing his desire to create a similar journey to the one led by his former coach, Hong Myung-bo, in 2002. Son will be leading the team to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, aiming to become the fourth World Cup champion for the player who has made the most appearances in the history of the South Korea national team.

Son Heung-min, the captain of the South Korea national team, hinted that the 2026 World Cup will be his last participation in the tournament, expressing his desire to create a similar journey to the one led by his former coach, Hong Myung-bo, in 2002.

Son will be leading the team to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, aiming to become the fourth World Cup champion for the player who has made the most appearances in the history of the South Korea national team. Son also expressed his ambition to replicate the performance of the senior team in 2002, when they hosted the tournament and reached the semifinals.

The team will compete in Group A alongside host Mexico, South Africa, and the Czech Republic





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Son Heung-Min South Korea National Team 2026 World Cup Last Participation Hong Myung-Bo 2002 World Cup Similar Journey Group A Mexico South Africa Czech Republic

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