Silmy Karim Hadir di KPK, Kehadiran Dikawal dan Dikencangkan

Wakil Menteri Imigrasi dan Pemasyarakatan, Silmy Karim, finally appeared at the KPK headquarters after his whereabouts had been unknown during the investigation of a case related to an operation in the Jakarta Barat Immigration Office. His arrival was marked by tension between the guards and the waiting media. The KPK is currently investigating the case and has not yet released any official statements.

Wakil Menteri Imigrasi dan Pemasyarakatan, Silmy Karim , finally appeared at the Corruption Eradication Commission ( KPK ) headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday (3/6/2026) after his whereabouts had previously been unknown during the investigation of a case related to an operation in the Jakarta Barat Immigration Office.

Silmy Karim arrived at the KPK headquarters around 22:38 WIB, accompanied by four green-uniformed officers. His arrival was marked by tension between the guards and the waiting media. Pushing and shoving, as well as verbal arguments, occurred as the group entered the building. Earlier, KPK had revealed that they were looking for Silmy Karim's whereabouts, which is believed to be related to the development of the investigation following the operation at the Jakarta Barat Immigration Office.

During the operation, investigators seized several pieces of evidence, including dozens of motor vehicles, several units of motorcycles, US dollar cash, and precious metals. In addition, dozens of people were secured for further questioning. One of the figures caught in the operation was Ronald Arman Abdullah, the Head of Class I Non-TPI Jakarta Barat Immigration Office. Silmy Karim's arrival at the KPK headquarters comes amidst speculation about his involvement in the case.

The KPK is currently investigating the case and has not yet released any official statements





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