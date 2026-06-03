Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra diperkirakan hadir dengan baterai 5.000 mAh dan pengisian 45W

Kabar terbaru membahas kemungkinan peningkatan kapasitas baterai dan kecepatan pengisian pada seri ponsel lipat Samsung berikut dua varian model yang akan rilis.

Samsung reportedly plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with a larger battery and faster charging compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

According to leaks shared by tech insider Ice Universe and reported by Gizmochina, the Fold 8 Ultra is expected to feature a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 45W wired charging. This would represent a significant upgrade from the Fold 7's 4,400 mAh battery and 25W charging capability.

Importantly, the increased battery capacity is not anticipated to affect the device's dimensions or weight, which are rumored to remain around 215 grams, with thicknesses of approximately 4.1 mm when unfolded and 8.9 mm when folded. For several generations, Samsung has maintained a 4,400 mAh battery across its Z Fold series, while competitors like Oppo's Find N6 and Honor's Magic V5 have already introduced batteries up to 6,000 mAh.

Although the rumored 5,000 mAh does not match its rivals, it should narrow the battery life gap that has often been a point of criticism for Samsung's foldable phones. Additionally, Samsung is said to be preparing two models within the Fold 8 lineup. The Fold 8 Ultra is expected to keep the tall and sleek outer display design of previous models.

Another variant, previously rumored as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, is now believed to be marketed simply as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, featuring a shorter and wider form factor. The regular Fold 8 is also tipped to receive a battery boost to 4,800 mAh along with the same 45W charging as the Ultra model





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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Ponsel Lipat Baterai 5000 Mah Pengisian Daya 45W

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