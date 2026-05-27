Presiden Prabowo's Luxury Vehicle in Paris Sparks Debate Amid Rising Car Prices

Report on the luxury vehicle used by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his recent trip to Paris, comparing its value to the price of sacrificial livestock and discussing broader automotive market trends including price stability and consumer choices.

Presiden Prabowo Subianto recently traveled to Paris, where he was seen using a luxurious vehicle that has sparked discussions across Indonesia. The car, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class , reportedly cost around Rp8.28 billion, which is equivalent to the price of approximately 80 Limousin cattle-a breed often chosen for sacrifice during Eid al-Adha and typically priced around Rp100 million per head.

This comparison has caught public attention, especially given the context of rising living costs and the significance of sacrificial animals in Indonesian culture. The news highlights the contrast between the presidential transport and the economic realities faced by many citizens. While a single S-Class could buy dozens of high-value cattle for distribution to the needy, the vehicle itself represents both luxury and practical long-distance comfort with fuel efficiency.

The report also notes other high-end vehicles like the Benelli Motobi 200 cruiser and Harley-Davidson-style motorcycles as part of the broader discussion on premium transportation options. Meanwhile, the automotive industry in Indonesia is navigating economic challenges. The weakening rupiah and general economic instability have raised concerns about potential price hikes for vehicles.

However, the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) remains optimistic about maintaining positive sales trends throughout 2026. According to Secretary General Kukuh Kumara, sales up to April 2026 have already outperformed the same period last year. To protect consumer purchasing power, manufacturers are reportedly avoiding price increases despite currency pressures. Consumers in the Rp300 million price range face limited options, typically between high-end Low Cost Green Cars (LCGC) and basic Low MPVs.

For those seeking luxury and comfort, the used car market for relatively new models is emerging as a smarter alternative. This dynamic underscores the tension between aspirational ownership and economic pragmatism, especially as reports of the president's own premium transport circulate. The story weaves together themes of national expenditure, cultural values, and the everyday struggles of Indonesian car buyers amid volatile economic conditions





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Presiden Prabowo Mobil Mewah S-Class Kurban Harga Mobil Gaikindo Rupiah Industri Otomotif

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