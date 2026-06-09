Presiden China Xi Jinping Kembali ke Korea Utara setelah 7 Tahun, Perkuat Hubungan Strategis

Kunjungan Xi Jinping ke Pyongyang pada Juni 2026 menandai langkah diplomasi penting dalam hubungan China-Korea Utara. Artikel ini mengkaji konteks geopolitik kawasan, isu transportasi bilateral, serta peran negara-negara ASEAN seperti Indonesia dalam mendekatkan diri dengan Pyongyang.

Kunjungan Presiden China Xi Jinping ke Pyongyang pada 8-9 Juni 2026 marks his first visit to North Korea in seven years, highlighting a strategic effort to strengthen bilateral ties.

The meetings, held at Kumsusan Guesthouse, emphasized the enduring traditional relationship between China and North Korea, with Xi underscoring China's commitment to support North Korea's socialist development under Kim Jong Un's leadership. Kim Jong Un welcomed Xi at Pyongyang International Airport, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju, while Xi was with his wife Peng Liyuan.

The visit included a welcoming performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium and a bilateral meeting at Kumsusan Guesthouse, where both leaders shook hands and posed for a commemorative photo. State media extensively covered the event, with Rodong Sinmun headlines displayed on public screens at Kaeson Metro Station, reflecting the significance attributed to the Chinese president's trip within North Korea. Both leaders described the partnership as time-tested and resilient, reaffirming its importance amid evolving regional dynamics in East Asia.

The visit also set the stage for Xi's subsequent travel to South Korea for the APEC summit, marking his second state visit to the Korean peninsula in over a decade. Additionally, the event drew attention against the backdrop of recent diplomatic engagements, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's prior trip to Pyongyang in early April 2026, which focused on bilateral cooperation and transportation links, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono's historic visit after 12 years, positioning Indonesia as a facilitator between North Korea and ASEAN.

These concurrent diplomatic maneuvers underscore the geopolitical recalibrations in the region, with China reaffirming its traditional alliance while other Southeast Asian nations explore engagement strategies with the isolated state. The reaffirmation of China-North Korea relations serves as a stabilizing anchor for Pyongyang amid international sanctions and isolation, while Beijing leverages its influence to maintain regional stability and counterbalance other powers' interests.

The public celebrations in Pyongyang, rare in their scale for a foreign visitor, signal Kim Jong Un's emphasis on showcasing strong great-power support, potentially bolstering his domestic legitimacy. Overall, Xi's visit symbolizes the renewal of a strategic partnership that continues to adapt to shifting international circumstances, with both sides pledging deeper cooperation across political, economic, and security domains





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Hubungan China-Korea Utara Kunjungan Xi Jinping Kim Jong Un Diplomasi Asia Timur Kerjasama Strategis Penguatan Bilateral

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