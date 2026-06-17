Portugal harus puas dengan hasil imbang 1-1 melawan RD Kongo dalam laga grup Piala Dunia 2026. Gol pembuka迫切 dari Joao Neves tidak cukup untuk memenangkan pertandingan setelah Yoane Wissa menyamakan kedudukan untuk tim Afrika. Performa Ronaldo dan beberapa pemain lainnya dinilai kurang memuaskan, sementara Joao Neves membesar sebagai pemain terbaik.

Kontes Piala Dunia 2026 melanjutkan babak grup dengan menghadapkan Portugal melawan Republik Demokratik Kongo di Houston. Pertandingan yang digelar pada Rabu, 17 Juni 2026 itu berakhir dengan skor imbang 1-1, meninggalkanitim Portugal di bawah tekanan untuk memenangkan laga berikutnya.

Sejak whistle pertama, Portugal menunjukkan dominasi permainan dengan mempossesi ball lebih banyak dan menciptakan tekanan berkelanjutan di area lawan. Namun, Despite entertaining attacking moves, the Portuguese struggled to convert their dominance into clear-cut chances. The first half ended goalless, but the deadlock was broken just before the break when Joao Neves etched his name on the scoresheet with a powerful header from close range.

The young midfielder, only 21 years old, rose highest to meet a cross and hammered the ball into the net, giving Portugal a deserved lead. The goal sparked celebrations among the Portuguese contingent, but their joy was short-lived. Just a few minutes later, RD Kongo equalized through Yoane Wissa, who capitalised on a defensive mix-up. The Portuguese backline failed to clear a cross, and Wissa pounced to slot home from a tight angle.

The goal changed the momentum completely, and the teams went into halftime with the scores level. The second half saw Portugal resume their attacking intent, with Roberto Martinez's men pushing forward in search of a winner. They created several opportunities, particularly through the wings, but the final pass was often lacking. Cristiano Ronaldo, playing as the oldest outfield starter in World Cup history at 41 years old, found himself isolated up front and struggled to make an impact.

He had a couple of half-chances but failed to test the goalkeeper. Bernardo Silva, who started on the right, was substituted at halftime after a quiet first half, while Rafael Leao and Francisco Conceicao were brought on later to provide fresh legs in attack. Despite the changes, Portugal could not find the crucial goal. The final whistle confirmed a share of the points, leaving Portugal with work to do in their remaining group matches.

Individual performances varied, with Joao Neves standing out as the best player on the pitch, earning a rating of 8.1. His goal and his work rate in midfield were exceptional. Diogo Costa in goal had a relatively quiet night, making just one save, and received a 6.9. Defensively, there were mixed fortunes: Tomas Araujo was culpable for the goal but made some important interventions, while Nuno Mendes struggled to influence play from the left flank and was substituted.

In midfield, Vitinha completed the most passes (134) but was unable to unlock the Kongo defence, earning a 6.8. Bruno Fernandes, tasked with being the chief creator, had a frustrating evening, often crowded out, and took a long-range shot late on that went wide. For the attackers, Bernardo Silva's rating of 5.7 was the lowest, while Pedro Neto (6.9) provided the assist for Neves's goal but then faded.

The draw leaves Portugal in a precarious position in Group K, with their next match against a tough opponent becoming a must-win. Coach Roberto Martinez will need to address the team's lack of cutting edge if they are to progress to the knockout stages





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