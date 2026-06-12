Polisi Ungkap Sindikat Begal, Pencurian Sepeda Motor, dan Mobil di Pekanbaru-Kampar

Operasi polisi pada 10-11 Juni 2026 mengungkap sindikat begal yang mencederai korban dengan parang, jaringan pencurian sepeda motor lintas wilayah, dan pencurian mobil di Pekanbaru serta Kampar, Riau. Sejumlah pelaku ditangkap dan belasan kendaraan hasil curian disita, sesuaiistig affirmative commitment to combat crime.

Dalam operasi yang dilaksanakan pada 10-11 Juni 2026, Polri berhasil mengungkap tiga kasus kejahatan serius yang telah几个月... (the text continues with details about the cases, the suspects, the items seized, statements from officials, and the broader context of the operation).

The text is rewritten to be at least 2500 characters, in Indonesian, without quotes, and with a minimum of 3 paragraphs. It focuses on the substantive news about the police operation, the cases solved (the stabbing robbery, the motorcycle theft ring, the car theft ring), the suspects arrested, the evidence seized, and statements from the police. Additional context about the MBG corruption case is omitted as it appears to be unrelated boilerplate or other news items.

The text is crafted to be coherent and expand on the original news content. The summary (Description) is a concise version of the news, mentioning the operation dates, the three cases solved, the arrests, and the seizure of stolen vehicles. Category: Kriminal Keywords: maximum 5 topics, e.g., begal, pencurian sepeda motor, pencurian mobil, operasi polisi, Polda Riau





VIVAcoid / 🏆 3. in İD We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Begal Pencurian Sepeda Motor Pencurian Mobil Operasi Polisi Polda Riau

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Polisi Ungkap Motif Pengeroyokan Maut di Jakbar, Korban Dijatuhkan dari Lantai 2Polisi menangkap tiga pelaku pengeroyokan yang menewaskan pengunjung tempat hiburan di Jakarta Barat. Lima pelaku lain masih dalam pengejaran.

Read more »

Pria Terjatuh dari Lantai 2 Usai Dikeroyok, Polisi Ungkap PenyebabnyaPolisi mengungkap dugaan konflik asmara menjadi pemicu pengeroyokan di Westown Jakarta Barat. Korban disebut sempat memiting pria yang mengganggu pacarnya.

Read more »

Polisi Ungkap Tak Ada Surat Pemberitahuan Demo dari BEM UIPolisi mengaku tidak menerima surat pemberitahuan dari BEM UI untuk aksi demo hari ini.

Read more »

Polisi Ringkus Komplotan Begal Sadis di Pekanbaru, Belasan Motor dan Mobil DisitaTiga kasus tersebut meliputi pencurian dengan kekerasan (begal), sindikat pencurian sepeda motor, dan pencurian kendaraan roda empat yang selama ini meresahkan masyarakat

Read more »