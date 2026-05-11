Pegurangan PHK Massal untuk 237.196 Guru Non-ASN hingga 2026 diumum Pemerintah

Pemerintah resmi menaikkan signup pegadaan pelarangan yang akan gempa pekerjaan besar bagi guru non-ASN karena menetapkan durasi tambahan dengan pengeluaran stipendin yang terbaru sampai tahun 2026 hingga isolasi memadukan skrining yang dilakukan untuk seluruh personil dijelaskan pihak Kepala Kementerian PAN-RB.

Goverment City of Depok along with Persatuan Guru Republik Indonesia (PGRI) Depok City held a National Teachers Day 2022 commemoration ceremony and the 77th PGRI Anniversary at the City Hall Field, Friday (25/11/2022).

(Source: berita.depok.go.id) – The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (Kemendikdasmen) has given fresh hope to hundreds of thousands of educators across Indonesia. The government has officially confirmed that there will be no mass termination of employment (PHK) of 237,196 non-civil service teachers currently recorded in the Basic Education Data System (Dapodik).

This certainty emerges in response to concerns from honorary teachers about the implementation of Law No. 20 of 2023 on Civil Service Apparatus (ASN), which earlier signaled the elimination of non-civil service personnel by the end of 2024. Director General of Teachers and Education Personnel (Dirjen GTK), Nunuk Suryani, stated that the government has issued a Circular Letter (SE) of the Minister of Education No. 7 of 2026.

This SE serves as a legal "shield" for teachers to continue performing their duties in public schools until December 31, 2026.

"The Minister of PAN-RB (APARAS) has stated that there will be no mass layoffs because the government is currently formulating future teacher needs," Nunuk said in a media briefing in Jakarta, Monday (11/5/2026), quoted from The decision comes as the government acknowledges the vital role of non-civil service teachers in maintaining the stability of teaching and learning activities in public schools across various regions. Instead of termination, Kemendikdasmen, along with the Ministry of PAN-RB, is currently mapping the national teacher requirement format.

This action demonstrates the government's commitment to ensuring that all educators can continue to teach without the fear of job loss. Additionally, PGRI Depok and local authorities have emphasized the importance of teachers' role in education through ceremonial activities, showing respect and appreciation for the dedication of educators nationwide. The extended employment period allows the government more time to address the ongoing challenges in teacher recruitment and placement, ensuring a smoother transition for the education system.

The collaborative effort between educational stakeholders and the government reflects a joint commitment to enhancing the quality of education in Indonesia





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Guru Non-ASN PHK Massal Kemendikdasmen Pengakuan Pemerintah Pendidikan Nasional

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