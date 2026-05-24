Parade of Cyclists in Old Costumes as International Veterans' Association Festival Draws Dignitaries from Across the Globe

The article describes a cycling parade held in celebration of the International Veteran Cycle Association (IVCA) 2026, which took place in Candi Sewu, Prambanan, Klaten, Jawa Tengah, on Sunday, May 24, 2026. The parade featured cyclists dressed in old-style costumes, aimed at being a celebration of vintage bicycles and their history. Several dignitaries from various countries attended the event, which is part of the Klaten International Cycling Festival.

Participants ride bicycles during an International Veteran Cycle Association (IVCA) 2026 costume cycling parade in Candi Sewu, Prambanan, Klaten, Jawa Tengah, on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Dignitaries from various countries took part in the parade to preserve the history of vintage bicycles, develop sports tourism, and promote tourism at the Candi, village potential, and Indonesian culture to delegations of various countries. Participants are dressed in Garuda Pancasila costumes as they ride bicycles during the IVCA costume cycling parade in Candi Sewu, Prambanan, Klaten, Jawa Tengah, on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Dignitaries from various countries took part in the parade to preserve the history of vintage bicycles, develop sports tourism, and promote tourism at the Candi, village potential, and Indonesian culture to delegations of various countries.

Dignitaries from various countries took part in the parade to preserve the history of vintage bicycles, develop sports tourism, and promote tourism at the Candi, village potential, and Indonesian culture to delegations of various countries





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