P2MI dan Pemkab Garut Buka Job Fair Internasional 2026

Menteri P2MI Mukhtaruddin membuka Job Fair Internasional 2026 di Garut. Acara ini menyediakan 5.000 lowongan kerja di berbagai sektor industri dengan penempatan di 30 perusahaan internasional hingga 15 November 2026.

Menteri Pelindungan Pekerja Migran Indonesia ( P2MI) Republik Indonesia, Mukhtaruddin, accompanied by the Regent of Garut, Abdusy Syakur Amin, inaugurated the International Job Fair 2026 at the Pendopo of Garut Regency, West Java, on Saturday, November 14, 2026. This significant event, scheduled to run until November 15, 2026, aims to provide clear and accurate information regarding mechanisms, procedures, and available job sectors for Indonesian workers seeking employment abroad. The presence of high-level government officials underscores the national commitment to facilitating safe and regulated overseas work opportunities for citizens.

Mekanisme dan Prosedur Kerja Luar Negeri

The primary objective of this international job fair is to ensure that prospective workers receive accurate, objective, and verifiable information from accountable sources regarding overseas employment. Mukhtaruddin emphasized the importance of clarity on which countries are currently hiring and which specific sectors require labor, thereby preventing misinformation that often plagues the migrant worker industry. By centralizing this information, the Ministry of P2MI aims to streamline the process for individuals looking to navigate the complex procedures of working abroad safely.

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Participants at the fair are encouraged to inquire directly about the specific requirements and logistical steps needed for placement in various international destinations. This direct engagement helps mitigate the risks associated with irregular migration channels by directing individuals toward legal and structured pathways. The government stresses that obtaining information from official government stands is the most reliable method to ensure the integrity of the employment contract and the safety of the worker.

Program SMK Go Global dan Peningkatan Kapasitas

Minister Mukhtaruddin highlighted the government's strategic initiative, the "SMK Go Global" program, which serves as a priority national agenda aligned with the President's directives. This program is designed to provide employment opportunities not only for vocational high school (SMK) graduates but also for senior high school (SMA) graduates, diploma holders, and university graduates who wish to work internationally. It represents a comprehensive approach to expanding the pool of qualified and competitive Indonesian labor for the global market.

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A core component of the SMK Go Global initiative is the mandatory pre-departure training focused on enhancing human capital. Prospective migrant workers are required to undergo various skills training and language courses before being dispatched to their respective countries. This capacity-building measure ensures that Indonesian workers possess the necessary technical competencies and communication skills to integrate effectively into foreign workplaces and meet international labor standards.

Alternatif Penurunan Angka Pengangguran di Garut

The event serves as a critical alternative for the community in Garut, particularly in addressing the challenge of open unemployment rates in the region. Mukhtaruddin expressed hope that the local population will utilize these opportunities to secure higher incomes, thereby contributing to improved economic conditions for their families and the broader local economy. By creating viable alternatives to domestic job scarcity, the government aims to alleviate economic pressures on households through strategic overseas employment.

The collaboration between the Ministry of P2MI and the Garut Regency government demonstrates a united front in supporting economic development through labor export policies. By providing a platform for direct interaction between employers and job seekers, the fair facilitates immediate connections that can lead to faster placement and reduced waiting times for workers. This localized approach ensures that national policies are effectively implemented at the grassroots level.

Volume Peluang Kerja dan Sektor Industri

The International Job Fair 2026 offers a substantial volume of employment opportunities, with a total of 5,000 positions available across various industries. These positions are facilitated by 30 international companies that are actively recruiting Indonesian workers for immediate deployment. The diversity of sectors ensures that candidates with different educational backgrounds and skill sets can find suitable employment matching their profiles and aspirations.

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The available job sectors cover a wide range of high-demand industries, including construction, manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, food processing, restaurant services, and cruise ship operations. This breadth of options allows for a tailored match between worker qualifications and employer needs, maximizing the efficiency of the placement process. The inclusion of service-oriented roles like hospitality and logistics reflects the growing demand for Indonesian labor in these specific global markets.

By providing a centralized venue for these 30 companies to present their opportunities, the fair significantly reduces the information asymmetry that often disadvantages job seekers. Participants can directly assess the legitimacy of employers and understand the specific conditions of work before committing to any application process. This transparency is a key factor in protecting workers from exploitation and ensuring fair treatment throughout the employment cycle.