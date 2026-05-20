Operation against illegal stamp duty makers in Central Java

Direktorat Jenderal Bea Cukai Kementerian Keuangan and Badan Intelijen Strategis (BAIS) TNI conducts operation to stop illegal stamp duty production in Central Java. Operation resulted in the seizure of 71 bales of alleged fake stamps, 3 bales of alleged fake stamps without holographic laminations, and 2 stamping foil machines.

Direktorat Jenderal Bea Cukai Kementerian Keuangan bersama Badan Intelijen Strategis (BAIS) TNI melakukan operasi besar-besaran terhadap jaringan pembuat pita cukai ilegal di Jawa Tengah. Operation resulted in the prevention of potential losses of around 570 million rupiah.

The operation, carried out simultaneously in Jepara and Semarang, was aimed at stopping the production of illegal stamp duty, and it involved the seizure of 71 bales of alleged fake stamps, 3 bales of alleged fake stamps without holographic laminations, and 2 stamping foil machines





cnbcindonesia / 🏆 7. in İD We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Illegal Stamp Duty Indonesia Central Java Stamp Duty Pita Cukai

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

8 Es Teler Menarik di Bandung, Cocok untuk Dessert SiangBandung, kota yang dikenal dengan udaranya yang relatif sejuk, tetap menjadi salah satu destinasi favorit pencinta kuliner nusantara. Salah satu menu favorit manis enak yang cocok dinikmati di Bandung adalah es Teler, perpaduan rasa manis, creamy, dan segar yang pas di lidah. Es Teler 77 Paris Van Java yang cukup populer sudah lama dikenal karena kedekatannya kepada es teler klasik namun tetap mempertahankan kualitasnya. Es Teler 77 Paris Van Java menjadi salah satu spot favorit yang menyajikan es teler dengan rasa klasik namun tetap terjaga kualitasnya dari waktu ke waktu.

Read more »

Pewarta senior, ratusan solidaritas seni untuk Palestina mengikuti aksi solidaritas bagi WNI dan jurnalis diculik IsraelYogi Ardhi, photographer, holding a photo of Thoudy Badai, one of journalists who disappeared in Israel, attending solidarity actions for WNI and journalists at Jalan Asia Afrika, Bandung, West Java, on May 19, 2026. The 'Massa' of Solidarity Arts for Palestine march, holding Palestinian flag, while attending solidarity actions for WNI and journalists disappeared in Israel at Jalan Asia Afrika, Bandung, West Java, on May 19, 2026. At least 5 WNI, including journalists from Republika, Tempo, and iNews, are detained after the Global Sumud Flotilla, an humanitarian movement, is blocked by Israeli military in the Mediterranean Sea. The movement brings over 50 vessels of aids and hundreds of activists from several countries to pass the Gaza blockade. Several countries condemning the prevention and asking for the release of volunteers and journalists.

Read more »

Indonesian Treasury Operation to Stabilize Yield MarketsMenteri Keuangan Purbaya Sadewa announced that the Ministry of Finance has conducted a treasury operation, known as intervensi, to maintain the stability of the Indonesian bond market in response to the pressure on the rupiah and outflow of foreign capital from the financial market.

Read more »

Prabowo Minta Menkeu Segera Ganti Pimpinan Bea Cukai BermasalahPresiden Prabowo Subianto memberi peringatan keras kepada jajaran Direktorat Jenderal Bea Cukai agar segera berbenah dan meningkatkan kinerja pelayanan maupun

Read more »