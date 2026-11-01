Oki Rengga Bantah Gimmick Polemik Film Gak Ada Matinya

Oki Rengga membantah polemik dengan Chef Arnold adalah strategi promosi film Gak Ada Matinya. Ia menegaskan ini murni masalah personal saat premiere di Jakarta.

Actor and podcaster Oki Rengga firmly rejected rumors that his social media dispute with Chef Arnold Pornomo was a calculated promotional strategy for his upcoming movie, Gak Ada Matinya. He made this clarification during the film's gala premiere at Epicentrum XXI in South Jakarta on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Penolakan Strategi Promosi Gimmick

Media personnel present at the event immediately seized the opportunity to question the validity of the viral issues circulating among netizens. The controversy began when Chef Arnold and Muhadkly Acho appeared to exchange indirect jabs regarding the management of the MBG program. Their disagreement quickly drew public attention and became a hot topic on social media platforms.

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The situation intensified when Chef Arnold accused Acho of making comments specifically to boost engagement metrics ahead of the release of Gak Ada Matinya. This accusation inevitably dragged the film itself into the center of the controversy. Oki Rengga was also drawn into this dispute, stating that he felt Chef Arnold's accusations were misplaced and unfair.

Addressing the media directly, Oki emphasized his stance on the rumored gimmicks. He stated clearly that the team never uses gimmicks to promote their work. He assured everyone present that their creative output is genuine and not driven by artificial promotional tactics designed to manipulate public perception.

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Akar Masalah Bersifat Personal

According to Oki Rengga, the heated arguments on social media originated purely from personal issues between the individuals involved. He expressed deep regret that Chef Arnold perceived the polemic as a gimmick to raise awareness for the film. He described the incident as a genuine conversation born out of frustration between two people.

Oki explained that he eventually spoke up because he felt the need to defend the integrity of the project. He emphasized that a film is created by hundreds of people working together. Therefore, he did not want the hard work of many parties to be tarnished by baseless claims of promotional manipulation.

When asked directly whether the entire incident was part of a promotional gimmick, he firmly denied it. He reiterated that there was absolutely no promotional gimmick involved in the situation. His denial was intended to protect the reputation of the cast and crew who dedicated themselves to the production.

Detail Plot dan Jadwal Tayang Film

Gak Ada Matinya tells the story of a man named Binsar who seeks to obtain life insurance benefits following the death of his father, Luhut. However, just as Binsar pursues this goal, Luhut suddenly returns to life. This unexpected event triggers a series of complications and problems for the family.

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The film is directed by Etienne Caesar and features a stellar cast including Oki Rengga, Mathias Muchus, Mikha Tambayong, Lolox, Aci Resti, and Ghita Bhebhita, along with several other supporting actors. The movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas starting November 5, 2026.

Oki Rengga's presence at the premiere also highlighted his emotional connection to national sports, as he was seen crying during the Indonesian national football team's qualification for the final. His involvement in the film industry continues to grow, with Gak Ada Matinya being one of his most anticipated projects in recent years.