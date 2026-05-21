Newspaper Headlines

Updates on sun, conflict, drone, and asset fair, presented in Indonesian.

Anak-anak sekolah dan mahasiswa kedokteran dengan wajah tertutup syal, menggunakan handuk katun di atas kepala mereka untuk melindungi diri dari terik matahari saat berjalan di ladang kering di pinggiran Jammu, India.

Pengemudi becak listrik pun minum air pada siang hari yang panas di New Delhi, India. Masyarakat dari teriknya musim panas beristirahat di stasiun pendingin yang didirikan oleh pemerintah. Serangan militer Israel terus berlanjut meskipun status gencatan senjata masih berlaku dan menghancurkan sebuah rumah empat lantai di Kamp Pengungsi Maghazi, Jalur Gaza Tengah. Pelemahan nilai tukar rupiah akan menekan daya beli masyarakat dan mengubah lanskap aktivitas ekonomi di Jakarta.

Drone World Congress, pameran industri pesawat tanpa awak terbesar di dunia, kembali digelar di Shenzhen, China dan berlangsung hingga 23 Mei 2026. Badan Pemulihan Aset (BPA) Kejaksaan Agung menggelar BPA Fair 2026 di Jakarta





liputan6dotcom / 🏆 4. in İD We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tererik Matahari Perempuan Anak-Anak Nyawa Pembatalan Gencatan Senjata Kelemahan Rupiah Teknologi Drone Pameran Industri Aset Sitaan Jarak Rendah Mobil Mewah Motor Gede

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