Nanik S Deyang Dilantik sebagai Kepala BGN, Akan Kurangi Penggunaan APBN untuk MBG

Nanik S Deyang resmi memimpin Badan Gizi Nasional setelah pelantikan oleh Presiden Prabowo Subianto. Dia mengumumkan sebagian dana MBG sudah dicairkan dan berencana mengurangi ketergantungan pada APBN. KPK juga menyelidiki dugaan korupsi terkait program ini. Berita lain: investigasi peluru nyasar di UNP, kasus anjing menggigit bocah, dan sejumlah pelepasan teknologi.

Nanik S Deyang , yang baru saja dilantik sebagai Kepala Badan Gizi Nasional (BGN), menyampaikan bahwa dana untuk program Makan Bergizi Gratis ( MBG ) sebagian besar telah dicairkan.

According to latest reports, funds are currently operational. Technical issues are being addressed to ensure smooth implementation. This follows the inauguration ceremony led by President Prabowo Subianto at Istana Negara on Monday, 8 Juni 2026. Nanik replaced Dadan Hindayana, with Agustina Arumsari and Trenggono appointed as Deputy Chiefs.

The inauguration was based on Presidential Decree 18/M of 2026. The ceremony included the national anthem, reading of the decree, and oath-taking. President Prabowo led the oath, emphasizing loyalty to the 1945 Constitution and dedication to national service. Nanik stated there are no major problems, only technical matters.

She also announced plans to reduce the use of state budget (APBN) for MBG, aiming for more efficient fund management. Meanwhile, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is investigating alleged corruption related to MBG, and Ombudsman member Jimly Asshiddiqie expressed concern over directives that might undermine supervision, stressing the program's importance as a national priority.

Other news includes Kodam XX/Tuanku Imam Bonjol reporting findings on stray bullet incidents at Universitas Negeri Padang, and police naming a suspect in a dog biting case in Jasinga, Bogor. Additionally, the name of Presidential Envoy for Youth and Arts, Raffi Ahmad, surfaced in a customs corruption investigation. On the technology front, Lenovo launched the Legion 5i Gen 11 in the US with OLED display and Intel Core Ultra 7, priced around Rp49.3 million.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G is rumored with a dot matrix display and Dimensity 7100 chipset. HP introduced the OmniBook 7 14-inch with Intel Core Ultra and Arc B390 graphics. Amazfit T-Rex 3 received a software update with offline navigation and improved battery life





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Nanik S Deyang Badan Gizi Nasional MBG APBN KPK Prabowo Subianto Pelantikan Korupsi Jimly Asshiddiqie Ombudsman

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