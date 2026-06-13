Menkomdigi Ajak Generasi Muda Jadi Duta Internet Sehat untuk Ciptakan Ruang Digital Aman dan Beretika

Menteri Komunikasi dan Digital Meutya Hafid mengajak generasi muda untuk aktif berperan sebagai Duta Internet Sehat dalam menciptakan ruang digital yang aman, bebas dari hoaks, ujaran kebencian, dan kejahatan siber, dengan menekankan pentingnya literasi digital dan partisipasi publik di era digital yang penuh tantangan.

Menteri Komunikasi dan Digital, Meutya Hafid , mengajak generasi muda, khususnya melalui program Generasi Muda Duta Internet Sehat , untuk berperan aktif danGotowy d working on creating a safe, ethical, and crime-free digital space.

In a recent community gathering called Kumpul Komunitas Waspada, she emphasized that most internet activities occur in private personal spaces, thus requiring public participation, especially from the youth, to maintain digital integrity. According to Menkomdigi, young communities have a vital role in building a digital environment free from hoaxes, hate speech, drug abuse, and various cybercrimes. Active involvement of these youth ambassadors can serve as the front line in spreading awareness and educating peers about responsible and positive internet use.

The development of digital technology indeed brings significant benefits, from expanding information access to economic opportunities. However, Menkomdigi warned that the internet can be a double-edged sword if used unwisely. The digital space is increasingly filled with negative content such as slander, hatred, and defamation. This phenomenon is exacerbated by social media algorithms that tend to promote controversial content because it attracts more user attention.

Moreover, over-reliance on social media can reduce young people's interest in organizing and interacting directly in society. Yet, community involvement is crucial for building social awareness and critical thinking. Meutya stressed that building a healthy digital space is not only about avoiding negative impacts but also maximizing the positive potential of the internet, including encouraging useful innovation and collaboration for many parties.

In the same context, Menkomdigi also addressed a temporary Instagram service disruption that occurred in several countries, clarifying that it was not caused by Indonesian government policies. She stated that the disruption happened in many countries worldwide, including the United States, Europe, and several ASEAN nations, thereby correcting potential hoaxes circulating on social media.

Therefore, Meutya urged the public not to easily believe information spreading on social media without prior verification. Strong digital literacy is key to helping people avoid being influenced by hoaxes and provocative narratives, which are often deliberately spread to mislead the public and create division.

The Ministry continues to intensify digital literacy efforts among young people to protect them from the increasingly rampant threats of cybercrime, in line with initiatives like the Tunas Regulation (PP TUNAS) aimed at protecting children and creating a superior generation in the digital era. Youth are encouraged to become agents of change in guarding Indonesia's digital space quality in the post-truth era, implementing various strategic steps to foster a safe, productive, and ethical digital ecosystem





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Meutya Hafid Duta Internet Sehat Ruang Digital Aman Literasi Digital Kejahatan Siber

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