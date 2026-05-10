Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes for West Ham's help to keep Premier League title race alive

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes for West Ham's help to keep the Premier League title race alive after his team beat Brentford 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes for West Ham's help to keep the Premier League title race alive after his team beat Brentford 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Guardiola even closed the press conference with a unique call, 'Come on you Irons', referring to his support for West Ham who will face the league leaders, Arsenal. Manchester City maintained their hopes of winning the Premier League title thanks to Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland, and Omar Marmoush goals. The victory reduced the gap to just two points from Arsenal.

Therefore, Guardiola hopes West Ham can hold or even beat Arsenal to open up the opportunity for City to win the title this season. Leaving the press conference room, Guardiola mimicked the West Ham supporters' gesture with both hands and said, 'Come on you Irons.

' The Spanish coach acknowledged the intense competition for the title this season, stating, 'We are competing with a team that has reached the Champions League final without conceding a goal and has almost led the entire season. ' Despite this, he emphasized that City had not given up in the pursuit of the Premier League trophy. 'Now it's not in our hands anymore because everything depends on whether they lose points or not. But I like this situation.

I'm happy to be back in the title race.

', he said. After beating Brentford, City still have matches against Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth, and Aston Villa. Arsenal, on the other hand, still have to face West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace. Guardiola believes his team's schedule is not easy, as City also have to play the FA Cup final.

'We can only do our best by winning against Crystal Palace, then playing the FA Cup final, then going to Bournemouth, which I don't think is the best away game. Then we have to face Aston Villa. Our schedule is very tough.

', he said. 'The season is almost over and everything will be over in two weeks.





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Manchester City Pep Guardiola West Ham United Premier League Title Race Arsenal Jeremy Doku Erling Haaland Omar Marmoush Crystal Palace AFC Bournemouth Aston Villa Brentford FA Cup Final

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