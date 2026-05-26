Luxury Lifestyle Hotel in Surabaya Offers Sunset and City Lights Experience

The Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya, a luxury lifestyle hotel, offers a unique experience of sunset and city lights from its rooftop. The hotel's 28th Sky Beach Club, located on the 28th floor, provides a panoramic view of the Surabaya skyline, infinity pool, and artificial beach with imported Australian sand. Guests can enjoy sunset and city lights from the rooftop, which is a favorite spot for sunset viewing. The rooftop also offers city light experiences at night. The hotel also features a gym with city view, jacuzzi, sauna, and spa, making it a perfect choice for a luxurious staycation in Surabaya.

The Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya , a luxury lifestyle hotel , offers a unique experience of sunset and city lights from its rooftop. The hotel's 28th Sky Beach Club, located on the 28th floor, provides a panoramic view of the Surabaya skyline, infinity pool, and artificial beach with imported Australian sand.

Guests can enjoy sunset and city lights from the rooftop, which is a favorite spot for sunset viewing. The rooftop also offers city light experiences at night. The hotel also features a gym with city view, jacuzzi, sauna, and spa, making it a perfect choice for a luxurious staycation in Surabaya





cnbcindonesia / 🏆 7. in İD We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya Luxury Lifestyle Hotel Sunset And City Lights Experience Panoramic View Of Surabaya Skyline Infinity Pool Artificial Beach With Imported Australian Sand Gym With City View Jacuzzi Sauna Spa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fasilitas Premium Manjakan Tamu The Trans Luxury Hotel SurabayaThe Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya hadir dengan pengalaman menginap mewah. Nikmati fasilitas premium, promo spesial, dan akses mudah ke pusat kota.

Read more »

Misteri Kematian Pria di Hotel Mewah Kuala Lumpur, Polisi Ungkap Dugaan “Pesta Narkoba” Libatkan WNIKematian seorang pria di hotel mewah Kuala Lumpur mengungkap dugaan pesta narkoba yang melibatkan WNI dan sejumlah warga negara asing lainnya.

Read more »

Hotel Thirty Hotel Bergaya Beach Club di Atap HotelThe Trans Luxury Hotel Surabaya menawarkan berbagai aktivitas, mulai dari menginap hingga wellness dalam satu kawasan. Dengan membuka fasilitas pantai buatan di lantai 28, hotel ini juga menawarkan liburan yang lebih bisa kamu nikmati bersama keluarga trapped oleh bonding waktu bersama. Sebagai spesial promo untuk warga Surabaya, anda denganABEL pristine dan juga tersedia promo breakfast untuk liburan tanpa biaya tambahan, sebagai spesial untuk pembukaan devosi terebuti promonya saja daftar sebelumnya dulee promonya dan lebih dijamin promo spesial

Read more »

ALLPACK SURABAYA 2026 Siap Jadi Pameran Teknologi Packaging dan Printing Terbesar di SurabayaTren penggunaan material ramah lingkungan (eco friendly) dan meningkatnya kebutuhan pasar, membuat otomatisasi pada sektor pengemasan dan percetakan menjadi kebutuhan utama bagi pelaku industri.

Read more »