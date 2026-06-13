Kemenkes Janjikan Harga Obat Tak Melonjak Drastis Meski Rupiah Lemah, Batas Maksimal Kenaikan 20 Persen

Kementerian Kesehatan mengeluarkan pernyataan pelikutan bahwa penyesuaian harga obat komersial tidak akan melebihi 20 persen meskipun rupiah terdepresiasi dan harga minyak dunia naik. Menteri Kesehatan Budi Gunadi Sadikin menekankan bahwa kenaikan dalam kisaran 10-20 persen masih masuk akal, sementara kenaikan di atas 20 persen dianggap tidak wajar dan membebani masyarakat. Pemerintah juga berkoordinasi dengan industri farmasi untuk menjamin stabilitas harga, khususnya untuk obat-obatan yang tercakup dalam program Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional (JKN) BPJS.

Kementerian Kesehatan ( Kemenkes ) ensures that drug prices will not skyrocket despite the weakening rupiah and rising global oil prices. The government confirms that adjustments in commercial drug prices remain reasonable and are capped at a maximum of 20 percent.

According to the official Kemenkes website, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin stated that the government has been monitoring drug price movements and calculating percentage increases deemed rational based on the pharmaceutical industry's cost structure. He emphasized that the rupiah's depreciation does not automatically lead to a proportional increase in drug prices because a significant portion of production components still use the rupiah.

"We have reviewed which price hikes are reasonable and which are not. But for BPJS-covered drugs, we have successfully kept them stable," said Budi on Saturday (13/6/2026). The minister added that a drug price increase in the range of 10 to 20 percent remains acceptable; anything beyond that is considered unreasonable and burdensome for the public.

In line with the minister, Dr. Rizka Andalusia, Director General of Pharmacy and Medical Devices at Kemenkes, explained that the government has coordinated with pharmaceutical industry players regarding drug price adjustments. She specified that the increase amount will vary by drug type, but the government has set an absolute upper limit of 20 percent.

"The maximum is 20 percent. Depending on the drug type, some may only increase by 5 or 10 percent. But it must not exceed 20 percent," she concluded. Separate from the drug pricing issue, Pertamina has assured the public that Pertalite supplies remain normal with no shortage, despite Pertamax price adjustments.

The state-owned enterprise emphasized it will maintain fuel availability across the country





KompasTV / 🏆 22. in İD We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harga Obat Kemenkes Budi Gunadi Sadikin Rupiah Lemah Kenaikan Obat Maksimal 20 Persen BPJS Industri Farmasi Rizka Andalusia

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