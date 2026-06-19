Kasus Roy Suryo: Penangkapan Tanpa Pendampingan Hukum Dinilai Melanggar Privasi

Penangkapan terhadap Roy Suryo dalam kasus dugaan penyebaran berita bohong terkait ijazah Presiden Jokowi menuai kritik dari kuasa hukumnya yang menyebut pelanggaran prosedur dan privasi. Proses penjemputan di rumah tanpa mengedepankan hak untuk didampingi penasihat hukum menjadi titik utama protes, sementara penyidik memiliki waktu 24 jam untuk memutuskan status penahanan.

Roy Suryo cline after undergoing an examination in a case of alleged spread of fake news related to the accusation of the false diploma of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

(Photo: Liputan6.com/Ady Anugrahadi). Roy's legal counsel condemned the arrest without accompaniment and violating privacy. Criticism was made on the process of arresting their client by the investigators of the Metro Jaya Police. They considered that the pickup at Roy's residence in the Bintaro area, Tangerang, was conducted without prioritizing humanitarian aspects and ignoring the suspect's right to be accompanied by legal counsel.

"Ideally, the investigators could wait for the legal advisor to arrive. What happened was the arrest was conducted immediately," said Roy's legal counsel, Ahmad Khozinudin, at the Metro Jaya Police Headquarters on Friday (19/6/2026). According to Ahmad, the investigators even once wanted to enter Roy's private room and his wife's to confirm the client's presence. This action, he said, was protested by the family as it was deemed to have invaded privacy.

Ahmad stated that Roy has always complied with investigators' summons and fulfilled the mandatory reporting obligations. Therefore, he questioned the reason for the investigators to take forced measures such as arrest.

"If the aim is to bring our client in for examination, a summons letter would suffice. So far, our client has been cooperative," he said. He also questioned the reason stated by the investigators that Roy was feared to obstruct the investigation process. According to Ahmad, the investigation process of the case was almost complete so that reason was considered inappropriate.

Telematika expert Roy Suryo attended the examination related to the case of the accusation of the false diploma of the 7th President of RI Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (Liputan6.com/Ady Anugrahadi) In addition, Ahmad emphasized that arrest is indeed the authority of the investigators.

However, its use must be in accordance with the provisions of the law and not done arbitrarily. He assessed that there were still other steps that could be taken without having to arrest Roy.

"We believe there is a more humane mechanism, namely a summons. That should be prioritized," he said. Ahmad also expressed objections because Roy's wife was not given enough time to prepare clothes and medication needed by her husband before being taken by the investigators. Until now, Roy continues to undergo examination at the Metro Jaya Police Headquarters.

The investigators have 1x24 hours to determine whether Roy will be detained or released.

"Just now I wanted to spill again, as we anticipate, we have prepared this document: a request for postponement of detention, both the one we submitted to the Police or later if the Police claims that its authority has moved to the DKI Jakarta High Prosecutor's Office," he concluded. Jokowi's Position in PSI Will Soon Be Announced Officially





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Roy Suryo Penangkapan Privasi Ijazah Palsu Jokowi Polda Metro Jaya

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