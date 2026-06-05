Kalah dari Jepang, Amallia/Fadia Terhenti di Per-8 Indonesia Open 2026

Pebulutangkis ganda putri Indonesia Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi dan Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti tersingkirkan dari Polytron Indonesia Open 2026 setelah kalah dari pasangan Jepang Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto di babak per-8 besar. Kekalahan ini menghentikan langkah positif duet asal PB Mutiara Cardinal yang sebelumnya mengalahkan pasangan Hong Kong. Penampilan mereka di Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Jumat (5/6/2026) tidak cukup untuk melangkah ke semifinal.

Pebulutangkis ganda putri Indonesia, Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi dan Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti , harus涵养 down their rackets after a tough match against the Japanese pair Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto in the quarterfinals of the Polytron Indonesia Open 2026.

The match took place at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, on Friday, June 5, 2026. Despite their strong efforts, the Indonesian duo could not secure a victory, ending their journey in the tournament. This loss halted their positive momentum, which had seen them advance to the last eight after defeating the Hong Kong pair, Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam, in the previous round. The Indonesian fans had high hopes for the pair, but the experienced Japanese duo proved too formidable.

The match was intensely contested, with both pairs showcasing excellent skills and rally points. In the end, Fukushima and Matsumoto's consistency and strategic play gave them the edge. For Amallia and Siti Fadia, this defeat provides valuable experience as they continue to develop their partnership and aim for future tournaments. They will likely analyze their performance and work on areas needing improvement.

The Polytron Indonesia Open 2026 continues with other Indonesian pairs still in contention for titles. The event remains a significant platform for local shuttlers to gain world ranking points and international exposure. The Indonesian badminton federation will probably review the results and support the players for upcoming events like the World Championships and Asian Games. The quarterfinal stage is often where the competition intensifies, and losing at this phase is a common challenge for many athletes.

Overall, the tournament showcases the high level of women's doubles badminton, with teams from China, Japan, Korea, and Indonesia all competing fiercely. The venue, Istora Senayan, is a historic badminton arena that has hosted numerous prestigious events. The atmosphere during matches is always electrifying, especially when Indonesian pairs are playing. This particular match drew a large crowd, adding pressure on the home players.

Despite the loss, the Indonesian pair received applause for their efforts. They have shown promise and are expected to bounce back stronger in future competitions. The defeat also highlights the depth of the Japanese women's doubles squad, which continues to dominate the global stage. For now, attention shifts to other Indonesian shuttlers aiming to bring home the title





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Bulutangkis Indonesia Open Ganda Putri Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti Yuki Fukushima Mayu Matsumoto Istora Senayan Quarterfinal Kalah

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