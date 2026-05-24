Juventus Berjuang Hadapi Derby Kota Bergengsi - Öleh dekat zona Liga Champions UCL

Italia ini berjalan dengan densi yang sangat tinggi sejak peluit babak pertama dibunyikan. Bagi Juventus, pertandingan ini bukan sekadar derbi gengsi satu kota, melainkan pertaruhan terakhir mereka untuk bisa menembus zona Liga Champions (UCL) musim depan.peringan ini meliputi beberapa situasi yang ditaksis oleh Several VIVA Bola asal Indonesia.

Italia this is going with highly tense situation since the first half whistle was blown. For Juventus , this was not just a gengsi Derby one of the city, but a final bet they could enter the Champions League League ( UCL ) next season.

At the edge of the field, Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti looked very active in giving instructions. This match was the test for Spalletti who had been exposed to a storm about his future in Turin. On the field, the Bianconeri team looked directly pressure demi to keep three points mandatory. The scenario to reach the top of European high is believed to be very complicated for Old Lady.

The surprising 0-2 defeat from Fiorentina last week had offered them a position of sixth with a collection of 68 points (losing with a difference of one goal from Como 1907). Juventus entered the field with two points behind AC Milan and AS Roma who were in the third and fourth places with 70 points.

While fighting to beat Torino tonight, Juventus also had to rely on the results of other matches, hoping that one of Milan or Roma were set back in the decisive match. The atmosphere in front of the stadium was in full rush contrast with the calmness shown by Spalletti.

Before the start of the match, former Italian national team coach Spalletti again emphasized his commitment and denied rumors that he would quit his position immediately if Juventus were relegated to the Europa League.

“It (quitting) was never crossed by my mind’, he said firmly, passing away the buzz that was spread widely in the Italian media. Spalletti also said that his relationship with Juventus CEO, Damien Comolli, remained harmonious and there was no disagreement regarding his future.

“Mya futur is not dependent on anything. Planning means looking beyond just the outcome. We are going to build the chance to compete for something important, either we are in the Champions League or not after this match,’ he said firmly from the tunnel stadium. Profile Timnas Uruguay Piala Dunia 2026, starting from Marcelo Bielsa, schedule of matches, history of La Celeste, and odds of era Federico Valverde.

Persib Bandung apologized for the density during the Super League 2025/2026 parade and said the enthusiasm of Bobotoh was proof of the greatest love for the club. The defender Pair Dony Tri Pamungkas said he did not expect to receive the award for the Pemain Muda Best Super League 2025/2026 and opened his voice for the rumors about Going to Legia Warsaw. Several VIVA Bola articles were among the most popular throughout the week, May 24, 2026.

One of them was related to comment Coaching of Persija after Persib Bandung 3-Goal wins juara Pemain bertahan, Dony Tri Pamungkas said he could not imagine receiving the award for Pemain Muda Terbaik Super League 2025/2026 and opened his voice on rumors of going to Legia Warsaw. ,





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Juventus UCL Derby Kota Bergengsi Juventus Turin Spalletti AC Milan AS Roma SPALLETTI Tanpa Champion Dual Liga Olimpia

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