Josua: Potential Strength of Rupiah, Challenging Factors

Josua, the Head of Economy at Permata Bank, discusses the strength of the rupiah and the challenging factors influencing its movement. He explains that economists and analysts consider external pressure, internal conditions, and the Bank Indonesia's response to policy when evaluating the exchange rate. Additionally, Josua reminds the public to be more cautious when sharing comments about the devaluation of the rupiah, particularly on social media platforms.

Menurut Josua , theoretically the rupiah has the potential to be at a stronger level, even below Rp17,000 per US dollar. Josua , the Head of Economy at Permata Bank, believes that the rupiah is expected to remain trading within the range of Rp 17,000 per US dollar.

However, he hopes that the exchange rate will remain below Rp17,500 per US dollar to avoid triggering negative expectations in the market. Josua believes that the current level of Rp17,000-an is still hopeful, and he hopes it remains below Rp17,500 per US dollar to prevent unexpected market shifts. Josua also emphasizes the need to consider external pressures and market dynamics in evaluating the exchange rate.

He points out that economists and analysts consider more than just theoretical exchange rates, such as global risks, current economic conditions, and the Bank Indonesia's response to policy





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