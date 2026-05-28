Jadwal dan Aturan Lontar Jumrah di Jamarat, Mina, untuk Jemaah Haji Indonesia 2026

Jadwal dan aturan untuk melempar jumrah aqobah di Jamarat, Mina, Makkah, Arab Saudi untuk jemaah haji Indonesia pada 10 hingga 13 Zulhijah 1447 H atau 27-30 Mei 2026.

Pilgrims threw pebbles at Jamrat in Mina , Makkah , Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. This corresponds to the 10th to 13th of Zulhijah in the Islamic calendar, 1447 H, or May 27-30, 2026.

On the 10th of Zulhijah, pilgrims had two sessions to throw pebbles, from 00.00 to 04.00 and from 10.00 to 24.00 in Saudi Arabian Time (WAS). The prohibited time was from 04.00 to 10.00 WAS. For the major pebble throwing on the 11th of Zulhijah, pilgrims were scheduled to throw pebbles from 17.00 to 24.00 WAS on the 28th of May, and continue from 00.00 to 04.00 WAS on the 12th of Zulhijah, which is May 29th.

The prohibited time on the 11th of Zulhijah was from 11.00 to 18.00 WAS. On the 12th of Zulhijah, the throwing schedule was divided into two sessions, from 05.00 to 10.30 WAS and from 18.00 to 24.00 WAS. The Ministry of Hajj prohibited pilgrims from throwing pebbles from 11.00 to 14.00 WAS. For pilgrims who continued to the 13th of Zulhijah, throwing pebbles was from 05.00 to 12.00 WAS without a specific prohibited time.

The Head of the Hajj Rituals Organizing Team (PPIH) in Saudi Arabia, Ian Heryawan, urged all pilgrims to follow these rules to avoid risks due to extreme weather and crowding in the Jamarat area. He emphasized that these restrictions were ordered by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims while in Mina. Pilgrims were advised to stay in their tents during the prohibited times and follow the movement scheme determined by the officials.

Direct monitoring was conducted by the Hajj mission and service providers on the ground. Pilgrims were also advised not to force their way into the Jamarat area when it was crowded with pilgrims from other countries, and to follow the exit flow after throwing pebbles and not to walk against the flow to avoid being crushed by the crowd





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Jadwal Lontar Jumrah Jamaah Haji Jamarat Mina Makkah Arab Saudi 10-13 Zulhijah 1447 H 27-30 Mei 2026 Aturan Lontar Jumrah

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