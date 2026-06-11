Indonesia's Aging Population: Challenges and Opportunities

Indonesia is entering a phase of population aging, with one in ten people aged 60 or over. However, most elderly people are vulnerable due to low education, poverty, and chronic diseases. The increasing number of elderly requires serious attention to prevent them from becoming a burden on the working population and national development. The data from the Badan Pusat Statistik shows that the number of elderly has increased two times compared to the 1970s and continues to grow until it exceeds 10% of the population. The dependency ratio of the elderly is projected to rise sharply until 2045. Although half of the elderly are still working, the majority are in informal low-wage jobs due to low education, resulting in limited well-being. Socially and health-wise, almost half of the elderly are considered poor, many of them live with chronic diseases, and some live alone. Access to health insurance, retirement, and employment protection is still limited. The government encourages family-based and community-based rehabilitation and protection because the capacity of elderly care homes is limited, making families the main caregivers. However, caring for the elderly in families is not always easy. The lack of knowledge and economic pressure often cause stress, both for the elderly and the caregivers. Therefore, government intervention is needed to target both the elderly and their families through education, health support, and policy services such as home care. With the support of families, communities, and the state, the elderly have the opportunity to live healthier, dignified, and active lives in society.

Indonesia memasuki fase populasi menua, ditandai dengan satu dari sepuluh penduduk berusia lanjut. Kondisi sebagian besar lansia masih rentan karena pendidikan rendah, kemiskinan, dan penyakit kronis.

Kepala Badan Kependudukan dan Keluarga Berencana Nasional Hasto Wardoyo menekankan bahwa lonjakan lansia perlu ditangani serius agar tidak menjadi beban bagi penduduk usia produktif dan pembangunan nasional. Data Badan Pusat Statistik menunjukkan jumlah lansia meningkat dua kali lipat dibandingkan 1970-an dan terus bertambah hingga melampaui 10 persen populasi. Rasio ketergantungan lansia diproyeksikan naik tajam hingga 2045. Meski hampir setengah lansia masih bekerja, mayoritas berada di sektor informal berupah rendah karena tingkat pendidikan yang minim sehingga kesejahteraan mereka tetap terbatas.

Dari sisi sosial dan kesehatan, hampir separuh lansia tergolong miskin, banyak yang hidup dengan penyakit kronis, dan sebagian tinggal sendiri. Akses terhadap jaminan kesehatan, pensiun, dan perlindungan kerja masih terbatas. Pemerintah pun mendorong rehabilitasi dan perlindungan sosial berbasis keluarga dan komunitas karena kapasitas panti lansia sangat terbatas menjadikan keluarga sebagai tumpuan utama perawatan. Namun, perawatan lansia dalam keluarga tidak selalu mudah.

Minimnya pengetahuan dan tekanan ekonomi sering menimbulkan stres, baik bagi lansia maupun pelaku rawat. Karena itu, intervensi pemerintah perlu menyasar lansia sekaligus keluarganya melalui edukasi, dukungan kesehatan, dan kebijakan layanan seperti perawatan di rumah. Dengan dukungan keluarga, komunitas, dan negara yang memadai, lansia berpeluang hidup lebih sehat, bermartabat, dan tetap berdaya di tengah masyarakat





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Indonesia Aging Population Vulnerable Elderly Challenges Opportunities Family-Based Care Community-Based Care Healthcare Retirement Employment Protection Education Poverty Chronic Diseases Living Alone Dependency Ratio Intervention Support Family Community State

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