Enam Terdakwa dalam Kasus Korupsi dan TPPU Tanihub Divonis Penjara dan Denda

Pengadilan Tipikor Jakarta menjatuhkan vonis terhadap enam terdakwa dalam kasus korupsi dan pencucian uang terkait investasi Tanihub. Aldi Adrian Hartanto dan William Gozali divonis dua tahun penjara, Nicko Widjaja tiga tahun, Donald Surjana Wihardja lima tahun, Edison Tobing tujuh tahun, dan Ivan Arie Sustiawan sembilan tahun, masing-masing dengan denda dan uang pengganti.

Majelis hakim di Pengadilan Tipikor Jakarta telah menjatuhkan vonis atas enam terdakwa dalam kasus dugaan korupsi dan tindak pidana pencucian uang ( TPPU ) yang terkait dengan investasi dari MDI Venture dan BRI Ventures ke PT Tani Group Indonesia ( Tanihub ).

Franzliterie Herwanto selaku hakim ketua membacakan putusan pada Kamis, 18 Juni 2026. Vonis tersebut dijatuhkan kepada Aldi Adrian Hartanto, William Gozali, Nicko Widjaja, Donald Surjana Wihardja, Edison Tobing, dan Ivan Arie Sustiawan. Aldi Adrian Hartanto dan William Gozali divonis penjara selama dua tahun dengan denda Rp250 juta subsider 90 hari kurungan. Nicko Widjaja mendapatkan hukuman penjara tiga tahun dan denda Rp350 juta subsider 110 hari kurungan.

Donald Surjana Wihardja divonis penjara lima tahun dengan denda Rp750 juta subsider 165 hari kurungan. Edison Tobing divonis penjara tujuh tahun, denda Rp1 miliar subsider 190 hari kurungan, serta harus membayar uang pengganti sebesar Rp1,05 miliar yang subsidier dengan tiga tahun penjara. Ivan Arie Sustiawan receiving the heaviest sentence among the six, was sentenced to nine years in prison, a fine of Rp1 billion subsider 190 days of imprisonment, and restitution of Rp3.2 billion subsidized by four years of imprisonment.

The sentences reflect the judge's consideration of the substantial financial losses and the complexity of the money laundering scheme. The case revolves around alleged misappropriation of funds from investments made by MDI Venture and BRI Ventures into Tanihub, a company operating in the agriculture sector. Prosecutors had accused the defendants of embezzling funds and laundering the proceeds through various transactions. The trial which has attracted public attention highlighted issues of corporate governance and oversight in high-value investment deals.

The judges concluded that the defendants were proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt of committing corruption and money laundering. This ruling is expected to serve as a deterrent against similar crimes in the future. Following the verdict, some defendants appeared emotional as they were escorted out of the courtroom. The decision also includes orders for the defendants to compensate the state for losses incurred.

Legal experts suggest that this case underscores the importance of transparency in investment partnerships involving state-owned enterprises. The prosecution had initially demanded higher sentences, but the court considered various mitigating factors. The verdict brings closure to a lengthy investigation that began several years ago. The case has been closely watched by investors and regulators alike as it involves prominent business figures and significant monetary amounts.

With the sentencing, the judicial process for this particular case has entered its final stage, though appeals may still be filed. The ruling also sends a strong message about the legal consequences of financial misconduct in Indonesia's business landscape





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Tanihub Korupsi Pencucian Uang TPPU MDI Venture

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