Challenges and Opportunities in Converting LPG to CNG in Indonesia

The article discusses the challenges and opportunities in converting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to compressed natural gas (CNG) in Indonesia. The implementation of this policy faces significant challenges in terms of infrastructure, regulatory readiness, safety standards, and fiscal capacity of both the government and the public. However, it also presents opportunities for enhancing energy security, reducing dependence on imported LPG, and promoting the use of domestically produced gas.

Namun demikian, implementasi kebijakan tersebut masih menghadapi tantangan besar dari sisi infrastruktur, kesiapan regulasi, standar keselamatan, hingga kemampuan fiskal negara dan masyarakat. Anggota DEN Muhammad Kholid Syeirazi menjelaskan bahwa konsumsi LPG nasional terus meningkat signifikan dalam beberapa tahun terakhir.

Pada 2025 kebutuhan LPG nasional mencapai sekitar 9,27 juta metrik ton (MT), sementara produksi domestik hanya sekitar 1,91 juta MT. Akibatnya, impor LPG Indonesia mencapai sekitar 7,47 juta MT per tahun. Menurut Kholid, tingginya ketergantungan impor LPG membuat Indonesia semakin rentan terhadap dinamika geopolitik dan volatilitas harga energi global. Saat ini sekitar 70% impor LPG Indonesia berasal dari Amerika Serikat, disusul Uni Emirat Arab sekitar 11,88% dan Qatar sekitar 11,84%.

"Ketika struktur energi rumah tangga terlalu bergantung pada impor, maka gejolak global akan langsung berdampak pada APBN dan stabilitas ekonomi nasional," ujar Kholid di Jakarta, Selasa (26/5/2026). Dia juga menyoroti bahwa tekanan subsidi dan kompensasi energi nasional terus meningkat dalam satu dekade terakhir. Berdasarkan data DEN, total subsidi dan kompensasi energi meningkat dari sekitar Rp119,1 triliun pada 2015 menjadi Rp313,9 triliun pada 2025.

Bahkan pada 2022 nilainya sempat melonjak hingga sekitar Rp551 triliun akibat lonjakan harga energi global pasca konflik Rusia-Ukraina. Menurut Kholid, kondisi tersebut menjadi salah satu alasan pemerintah mulai mendorong diversifikasi energi rumah tangga dan pemanfaatan gas domestik. Ia menjelaskan bahwa sejak 2012 pemanfaatan gas bumi domestik telah melampaui volume ekspor gas nasional. Pada 2025, pemanfaatan domestik gas mencapai sekitar 3.882 BBTUD, sementara ekspor turun menjadi sekitar 1.718 BBTUD.

"Indonesia sebenarnya memiliki potensi gas domestik yang cukup besar. Tantangannya adalah bagaimana mengubah potensi tersebut menjadi energi yang dapat diakses masyarakat secara aman, efisien, dan ekonomis," jelasnya. Dia memaparkan sejumlah keunggulan CNG dibanding LPG. Dari sisi harga energi, gas alam memiliki biaya sekitar Rp38,5 per MJ, jauh lebih rendah dibanding LPG nonsubsidi yang dapat mencapai Rp285 per MJ.

Selain itu, CNG dinilai memiliki potensi besar untuk digunakan pada sektor rumah tangga, transportasi, dan industri. Pada sektor transportasi, penggunaan CNG dinilai mampu menekan biaya operasional sekaligus menghasilkan emisi lebih rendah dibanding BBM konvensional. Namun demikian, Kholid menegaskan bahwa implementasi CNG rumah tangga masih menghadapi tantangan teknis dan keselamatan yang cukup besar. Salah satu isu utama adalah belum adanya standar internasional khusus untuk tabung CNG rumah tangga, termasuk katup, selang, dan instalasinya.

Ia menjelaskan bahwa tekanan tabung CNG dapat mencapai 150–200 bar, jauh lebih tinggi dibanding tabung LPG rumah tangga yang hanya sekitar 8 bar. Kondisi tersebut menyebabkan kebutuhan material tabung menjadi jauh lebih kompleks dan mahal.

"Isu keselamatan menjadi aspek yang sangat krusial karena karakteristik CNG berbeda dengan LPG. Pemerintah perlu memastikan standardisasi dan sistem monitoring sebelum implementasi dilakukan secara luas," tegasnya. Selain itu, DEN juga menyoroti keterbatasan infrastruktur SPBG nasional. Saat ini jumlah SPBG aktif dinilai masih sangat terbatas dan belum tersebar merata di seluruh wilayah Indonesia, sehingga distribusi dan aksesibilitas CNG masih menjadi kendala utama.

Direktur Eksekutif ReforMiner Institute, Komaidi Notonegoro, menilai kebijakan konversi LPG ke CNG perlu diposisikan sebagai bagian dari strategi jangka panjang penguatan ketahanan energi nasional dan pengurangan tekanan devisa. Menurut Komaidi, substitusi LPG impor menggunakan gas domestik secara teoritis dapat memberikan manfaat ekonomi yang cukup besar. Berdasarkan kajian awal ReforMiner, substitusi LPG impor berpotensi menghemat devisa sekitar USD820 juta hingga USD6 miliar tergantung skenario implementasi.

Namun demikian, ia mengingatkan bahwa implementasi kebijakan tersebut membutuhkan kesiapan pasokan gas, infrastruktur distribusi, serta dukungan fiskal yang tidak kecil. Untuk menggantikan seluruh impor LPG Indonesia, dibutuhkan sekitar 352,5 BSCF gas per tahun atau setara sekitar 965 MMSCFD, yakni sekitar 10–15% produksi gas nasional saat ini.

"Kebijakan konversi LPG ke CNG tidak dapat dilakukan secara instan. Pemerintah perlu memastikan keekonomian proyek, kesiapan infrastruktur, dan penerimaan masyarakat agar implementasinya realistis," ujar Komaidi





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