Canada Expands ETA Access for Indonesian Travelers

The Canadian government has revealed the reasons behind the easing of travel requirements for Indonesian citizens through the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) scheme. The move is part of an effort to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, which have been growing in various sectors.

Foto: Duta Besar Kanada untuk Indonesia Jess Dutton dalam media gathering menjelang Piala Dunia 2026 di Kediaman Duta Besar Kanada, Jakarta Selatan, Rabu (10/6/2026). (CNBC Indonesia /Thea Fathanah Arbar) Pemerintah Kanada mengungkap alasan di balik kebijakan pelonggaran syarat perjalanan bagi warga negara Indonesia (WNI) melalui skema Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).

Langkah ini diambil sebagai bagian dari upaya mempererat hubungan bilateral yang semakin berkembang antara kedua negara. Duta Besar Kanada untuk Indonesia, Jess Dutton, mengatakan kebijakan tersebut didorong oleh pentingnya kemitraan strategis yang telah terjalin antara Kanada dan Indonesia di berbagai sektor. Menurutnya, hubungan kedua negara terus berkembang, tidak hanya di bidang ekonomi, tetapi juga pertahanan serta kerja sama melalui Perjanjian Kemitraan Ekonomi Komprehensif Indonesia-Kanada (Indonesia-Canada CEPA).

Meski demikian, Dutton menilai fondasi utama hubungan antarnegara bukan hanya kesepakatan bisnis atau kerja sama pemerintah, melainkan interaksi langsung antarmasyarakat.

'Penggerak utama hubungan antarnegara adalah hubungan antar masyarakat dan kemudahan mobilitas,' ujarnya. Karena itu, Kanada berupaya membuat perjalanan warga Indonesia ke negaranya menjadi lebih mudah. Kemudahan tersebut ditujukan untuk berbagai keperluan, mulai dari kunjungan keluarga, perjalanan bisnis, hingga wisata.

'Baik untuk mengunjungi keluarga, perjalanan bisnis, maupun wisata, kami ingin membuat perjalanan ke Kanada semudah mungkin. Karena itu kami memperkenalkan kebijakan ini bagi warga Indonesia,' kata Dutton. Ia berharap kebijakan eTA dapat mendorong lebih banyak masyarakat Indonesia berkunjung ke Kanada. Pada saat yang sama, peningkatan mobilitas warga diyakini akan memperkuat hubungan ekonomi dan kerja sama kedua negara di masa depan.

'Kami berharap langkah tersebut akan meningkatkan minat masyarakat Indonesia untuk berkunjung ke Kanada sekaligus memperkuat hubungan ekonomi kedua negara,' ujarnya. Sebelumnya, Kanada mengumumkan perluasan akses eTA bagi warga Indonesia yang memenuhi persyaratan tertentu. Skema ini memungkinkan pelancong yang memenuhi kriteria melakukan perjalanan ke Kanada tanpa harus mengajukan visa kunjungan reguler, sehingga proses keberangkatan menjadi lebih sederhana dan cepat





cnbcindonesia / 🏆 7. in İD We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada Indonesia Bilateral Relations Electronic Travel Authorization Eta Travel Requirements Ease Strengthen Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bilateral Relations Bil

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mirip Cerita Film, Pilot Ini Belasan Tahun Terbangkan Pesawat tanpa LisensiSeorang mantan pilot Air Canada menghadapi tuntutan pidana karena menerbangkan pesawat selama hampir 17 tahun dengan lisensi pilot palsu.

Read more »

Hornbills ungguli Satria Muda 2-1 usai rebut Gim 3 SemifinalBogor Hornbills mengungguli Satria Muda Pertamina Bandung 2-1 dalam rangkaian semifinal Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) 2026 seusai merebut kemenangan ...

Read more »

The Role of Fundamental Factors in Exchange Rate FluctuationThis article discusses the influence of fundamental factors on exchange rate fluctuation, using the example of the Indonesian rupiah and the US dollar.

Read more »

KP2MI Impose Sanctions on Three P3MI Companies for ViolationsThe Indonesian Ministry of Migrant Workers Protection (KP2MI) has imposed sanctions on three companies, including the revocation of one company's operating license, as part of efforts to strengthen oversight and ensure the protection of Indonesian migrant workers. The sanctions were announced by KP2MI's Director of Oversight, Investigation, and Prevention, Kombes Pol. Guritno Wibowo, in Bekasi, Jawa Barat, on Wednesday. The three companies were found to have engaged in illegal practices, including unauthorized recruitment, non-compliance with workers' rights, and failure to address worker issues. The sanctions aim to ensure a safe, legal, and fair process for the placement of migrant workers in Indonesia.

Read more »