An Indonesian higher education institution honors national legal, political, and security leaders with most notable inclusion of the Minister of National Legal Reform, the Supreme Court Chairman, and the Inspector-General of National Police.

Rektor Universitas Islam Sultan Agung (Unissula) Semarang Prof Gunarto, Dekan Fakultas Hukum Unissula Prof Jawade Hafidz, dan para penerima penghargaan menghadiri peringatan Milad ke-63 FH Unissula, Semarang, Sabtu (23/5/2026).

ANTARA/Zuhdiar Laeis. Penghargaan diserahkan bersamaan dengan Milad ke-63 FH Unissula, mengusung tema"Global Connection, Endless Innovation". sejumlah tokoh nasional memperoleh penghargaan dari Fakultas Hukum Unissula Semarang atas kontribusi mereka dalam bidang hukum, pemerintahan, dan keamanan nasional. Prof. Dr. Adies Kadir, Prof. Dr. Rivan Achmad Purwantono, Prof. Rudi Margono, Prof. Yanto, serta Wakapolri Komjen Pol.

Prof. Dedi Prasetyo mendapat penghargaan, "The Guardian of Constitutional Integrity", "The Strategic Leader of National Impact", "The Pillar of Legal Accountability", "The Vanguard Supreme of Justice", dan "The Visionary Leader of National Security",





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Politics Law Higher Education Education Institution Honors National Legal Political Security Leaders Minister Of National Legal Reform Supreme Court Chairman Inspector-General Of National Police The Guardian Of Constitutional Integrity The Strategic Leader Of National Impact The Pillar Of Legal Accountability The Vanguard Supreme Of Justice The Visionary Leader Of National Security Global Connection Endless Innovation (Theme) The Honorable Prof. Dr. Abdul Haris Drikawi The Honorable Justice Prof. Dr. Toto Karnavian The Honorable Prof. Dr. Rivan Achmad Purwanton The Honorable Prof. Dr. Ruhut Gatiel Sigit Mar The Honorablew Komjen Pol. Prof. Dr. Hadi Prat

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