Aktivis Desak Penegakan Hukum dan Restorasi di Suaka Margasatwa Rawa Singkil yang Dirembah menjadi Kebun Sawit

Penggunaan lahan konservasi di Suaka Margasatwa Rawa Singkil, Aceh, dialihfungsikan menjadi perkebunan kelapa sawit, memicu desakan dari aktivis environnement untuk penegakan hukum yang ketat serta upaya restorasi. Koordinator HAkA, Nurul Ikhsan, menegaskan bahwa perambahan ini merupakan tindak pidana dan melibatkan jaringan pemodal, bukan hanya warga biasa. Kawasan yang awalnya ditetapkan sebagai suaka margasatwa untuk melindungi rawa gambut dan satwa liar kini terkena ancamanClearing tersebut menuntut pemerintah untuk mengambil tindakan tegas terhadap pelaku dan memulihkan fungsi kawasan lindung.

Suaka Margasatwa (SM) Rawa Singkil di Aceh became the focus of environmental activists' concerns due to alleged encroachment that changed its function into oil palm plantations in several locations.

Nurul Ikhsan, an environmental and legal practitioner who also serves as the Law Division Coordinator of the HAkA Foundation, emphasized that this conversion of conservation areas is a criminal act. He pointed out that field facts show parts of the forest within this wildlife reserve have been cleared and planted with oil palm. Nurul Ikhsan appreciated the efforts of the South Aceh Police Criminal Investigation Unit which arrested three suspects involved in forest encroachment in the SM Rawa Singkil area.

However, he stressed that law enforcement should not stop there. The investigation must uncover the entire network, revealing all parties involved, especially given the high costs of land clearing, which suggests the involvement of investors rather than ordinary local residents. This wildlife reserve was originally designated as a protected area in 1997 covering 102,500 hectares across South Aceh Regency, Subulussalam City, and Aceh Singkil Regency.

Over time, its area has shrunk to 81,338 hectares as of a 2015 ministerial decree, and now faces further threat from oil palm expansion. The activist urgently demanded not only law enforcement against the perpetrators but also the restoration of the encroached areas within this protected wildlife reserve. He underlined the vital functions of SM Rawa Singkil: protecting peatlands, acting as a natural coastal abrasion barrier, and serving as a habitat for protected wildlife.

Therefore, he insisted that the converted oil palm plantations within this conservation zone must be restored back to forest. His statement highlights the persistent challenge of balancing conservation with economic pressures from plantation agriculture in Indonesia, particularly in ecologically sensitive peatland areas. The case also illustrates the ongoing tension between environmental protection and land-use changes, where legal frameworks exist but enforcement and restoration remain critical issues.

Activists argue that without addressing the root causes, including alleged investor involvement, such encroachments will continue to threaten Indonesia's protected areas and biodiversity





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Suaka Margasatwa Rawa Singkil Perambahan Kawasan Lindung Kebun Sawit Restorasi

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